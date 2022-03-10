Funeral services were held on February 18, 2022, at Bethel AME Church, with the burial following at El Camino Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Mary Jane Handy was born to Albert and Catherine Crosby and was raised in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She moved with her mother to La Jolla, California. There she became an active member of Prince Chapel A.M.E. Church. Mother Handy served as a trustee, usher, and member of the sanctuary choir.

Mary and Freeman L. Handy were joined in holy matrimony. They raised 5 children, 2 grandchildren, and hosted several house guests. When they were not working hard to provide for all their loved ones, they enjoyed spending time at the movies or going out to eat.

Mary loved her family; she was a great mother, grandmother, and aunt, which is why everyone loved her so much. She encouraged and empowered all to “go further and do better.”

Mary was an excellent cook, she loved good food.

Mary was a very hard-working woman, she gave 100% of herself to the job with impeccable character, whether waitressing at the Sportsman, a clerk at Kaiser, or supervisor at IVAC.

Mary will be remembered for many things. She loved the Lord — she’d sit on her couch and read her Bible every day and attend church as her health allowed. Mary was meticulous about her appearance and was usually the best dressed in the room. She made sure her babies were dressed to the nines too.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are her husband, Freeman; her children: Doreen “Tracy” Shaun, Albert, Catherine and Teffaney; grandchildren: James “JJ,” Dominique (Bode), Amber, Taylor (Khari), Christina (Marshawn), Trevor D. Tatum, Aliyah, Trinity, Ayden, and Albert “Ace;” great-grandchildren, godchildren, best friend Alberta, a host of nieces, nephews, and those who were more like family than friends.