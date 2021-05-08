Matthew M. Wilburn was called to rest January 24, 2021. He was born in Hope Arkansas to parents Rebecca & Renus Wilburn. He was the youngest of seven children. Siblings James Wilburn preceded in death Willie Wilburn, Louis “Bojack” Wilburn, Renus “RB” Wilburn, Ettie Mae Wilburn, and Lizzie Cheatham. Sister in law Rosie Wilburn.

Matt moved to San Diego as a young man and immediately started his own construction cleanup service and grew the business to Matt’s Landscaping and Concrete his company helped build some of the most popular and largest communities throughout San Diego for over 65 plus years with the most loyal employees. Matt owned Oceanview Liquor store for twelve successful years.

Matt’s favorite pastime was fishing and attending to his garden. He also loved to ride around in his 1936 Ford model A, so much so when he sold it to Drew Ford now Penske Ford in La Mesa he wasted no time finding and purchasing another one. He enjoyed spending time with his children. He purchased the kids motorcycles and one for himself and spent countless hours riding together. He loved football and was a season ticket holder for the San Diego Chargers.

Matt has seven children; Larry Wilburn (Adele), Yolanda Miles (Willie), Michael Wilburn, Vernajo Regina Ford (Kenny), Matthew “Cubby” Wilburn, Cynthia Wilburn, and Jonathan Wilburn.

Seven grandchildren; Anthony “Buster” Lyons, Mark Banks II, Kenny Ford, Brian Ford, Brittany Wilburn, Matthew Miles, and Marlon Miles.

Great grandchildren; Amira Lyons, Cira “Cici” Banks, Ryleigh Banks, Mark “Bubba” Banks, Jaycen Miles, Easton Miles, Allyn Banks, preceded in death Cassius Banks.

Matt leaves behind a legacy of generosity, leadership and longevity. He touched the lives of many. May his memories live on in our hearts forever. He will never be forgotten.