Funeral services were held February 17, 2022, at the Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Melnee Perry was born February 1, 1987, in San Diego, California. She was the fourth of eight children born to Betty Denise Johnson and the second of 3 children born to Melvin Perry Sr. She was born second as a twin to her brother Melvin Perry Jr.

Melnee, or “Sunshine” as her late grandmother Melnee Johnson used to call her, was baptized as a young teenager in 2000, at Faith Chapel Church of God in Christ, where she regularly attended and sang in the children’s choir. She attended Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, between 2002 to 2006.

She was a huge sports enthusiast and loved the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets. She also loved to watch her favorite basketball team, the Golden State Warriors.

Melnee moved to Arizona in 2010 to be a caregiver to her twin brother’s children. This started Melnee’s calling as the family babysitter.

She occasionally attended Gospel House Missionary Baptist Church in Surprise, Arizona, and provided assistance to her mother in her final days. Melnee was a very caring and loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She loved her family unconditionally and they truly loved her many gifts and talents that she blessed her family with throughout the years.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, Melnee Perry departed this life unexpectedly.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Betty Denise Johnson of Surprise, AZ.; her fathers: Melvin Perry Sr. of Las Vegas, NV., and Larry E. Eaddy of San Diego, CA. She also leaves her sisters: Dominique Eaddy of Rock Springs, WY., Stennisa Venable of Mira Mesa, CA., Marie Eaddy of Rock Springs, WY., Latisha Eaddy of Cordova, TN., ShoShana Perry of Hayward, CA., Jasmine Eaddy of Cordova, TN., Lisa Eaddy of Cordova, TN., and Brittany Eaddy of Rock Springs, WY., and her brothers: Christopher Wright Jr. of Paradise Valley, AZ., Douglass Evans of San Diego, CA., and Melvin Perry Jr. (her twin) of Surprise, AZ.; 9 nieces and 9 nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.