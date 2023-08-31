Michael Anthony McCarary, known for his passion, friendliness, and selflessness, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023. Born on February 18, 1961, he was raised in the heart of his beloved city, San Diego. Michael was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School.

His diligent work ethic led him to a long-standing career at UPS, where he was respected and admired by his colleagues. Michael’s dedication to his work was second to his dedication to his community. He was actively involved and always eager to lend a helping hand.

Music was a significant part of Michael’s life. His love for the Funkadelics, Zapp, and all things groovy was well known amongst his friends and family. He could often be found humming a tune or tapping his feet to the rhythm of his favorite songs. His love for music was paralleled by his love for lowrider cars. Michael took great delight in showcasing his lowriders, often adding his unique touch to their designs.

Michael was also known for his impeccable style. He had a flair for fashion and loved getting dressed up. Whether it was a simple day at work or a special occasion, he was always dressed to impress. He loved to watch football, always cheering on his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. His enthusiasm was contagious, making every game a memorable event.

On March 4, 2022, Michael’s life changed drastically after a car accident. Despite the challenges, he remained optimistic and fought bravely. His outgoing nature never waned. Instead, he used his experience to encourage and inspire others.

When God called, Michael answered with the same courage and grace that characterized his life. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, but his memory lives on in the stories, laughter, and love he shared with us all. Michael’s vibrant spirit and love for life were infectious to those fortunate enough to have known him.

Michael Anthony McCarary was more than just a man; he was a symbol of resilience, a beacon of hope, and an inspiration to all. His legacy will forever be a testament to his indomitable spirit and unwavering optimism. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his life, cherishing the memories we shared and the lessons he taught us. To know Michael was to love him. His infectious smile, his hearty laugh, and his boundless love for life will be missed but never forgotten. As we say our final goodbyes, we remember Michael not for how he died, but for how he lived: with passion, selflessness, and an enduring love for his community. His memory will forever be a guiding light in our hearts.