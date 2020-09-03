Nanci Jean Williams Newell was born in Los Angeles California on November 9, 1958 to Dr. Mathew A. Williams and Vira Kennedy Williams. She attended schools locally. She graduated from Chapman College with a BSW degree in Social Work and from San Diego State University with an MSW. She studied for and received an LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker).

She was the first Black Lifeguard at the San Diego Park and Recreation pools and she worked at the Colina Pook and MLK Pool. She also had a belt in Karate Tang Soo Do and Tae Kwan Do.

When she lived in Houston, Texas where her two daughters (Edrianna and Eddeja) were born, she worked at the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, the Lationo Learning Center and the DePelchin Children’s Center. For 30 years, she worked for Kaiser Permanente in San Diego County as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the Department Psychiatry. She worked with children and Adults.

Nanci was a warm and friendly person. She enjoyed meeting friends and helping others. She would drive over to Lake Murray to feed the ducks and to J street Park to feed the birds. She also enjoyed crafts, dancing her neighborhood children, trips to the Zoo, her church , and visiting Shut-ins to take them food. She belonged to the Southeast Presbytgerian Church.

She passed on August 17, 2020.