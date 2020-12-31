Nassir Alphonso Conley-Martin

NASSIR ALPHONSO CONLEY-MARTIN was born Sunday, November 10, 2019 to NyOaka Conley and Treyvon Martin. This beautiful bundle of joy was born at 23 weeks, 5 days and weighing just 1.6 pounds came out fighting and was given the name “Bubba” by the NICU staff at Kaiser Hospital. Nassir spent the first 4 months of his life in NICU fighting for his life and surpassing many hurdles. He was most definitely the talk of the NICU.

His primary care nurse, Kim referred to Nassir as her “Lil Nugget”. He was so spoiled by nurse Kim that she left specific printed notes on the side of Bubba’s bed and on the white board of the do’s and don’ts of his care. Through all his trials and tribulations with IVs, oxygen machines and treatments, feeding tubes, eye exams, hearing exams and heart exams etc., Bubba made it through each trial and tribulation. On Friday, February 28, 2020 Bubba was able to come home. This day was known as his second birthday. Special thanks to nurse Kim, this truly was a special day!

Bubba had the most beautiful big eyes and smile that would light up a room. He was so cute and adorable. His loved filled the house with joy and happiness. He loved being kissed on his neck and the rubbing of his face by his mommy. MyNami was very protective of her little brother. You could not make a move with Bubba without her approval. Bubba loved to eat! When he was put into his chair his mouth flew opened.

Nassir was very nosey and was becoming to be so curious of his surroundings. He loved tummy time due to his big sister MyNami, she made it extra fun for him, talk about no space! He loved to try and keep up with his sister, scooting all around the floor showing off those fine motor skills. He loved to look over his head on his back (like a backbend ), in which he was always told to stop. He loved to be into control of himself. He had the mindset of a 1 year old for sure. He would get mad because he wanted to do a certain thing but just could not because of his size. Nassir loved his walker, he loved to just stand. If he could, he would stand all day. Such a beautiful soul. Bubba the feisty Scorpio!

We thank GOD for us a year with Nassir “Bubba” and allowing us to have these wonderful memories to cherish for the rest of our lives. He was proceeded in death by his great uncle Anthony Weaver.

Nassir leaves to cherish his memory parents, NyOaka Monique Conley and Treyvon Alphonso Martin of San Diego, California. Sister, MyNami M. Conley-Martin of San Diego, brother, Josiah J. Taylor of Frenso, CA. Maternal great-grandmother, Annie L. Weaver of San Diego. Paternal great grandparents: Izetta I. Stroud and Richard D. Stroud of San Diego, CA. Maternal grandparents: Monique Weaver-Conley and George L. Conley Jr. of San Diego, CA. Paternal grandparents: Tracy R. Kennedy and Keith Warren Ivy, Sr. of San Diego. Uncles: George L. Conley III, Keith Warren Ivy, Jr. of San Diego and Leon M. LaFlore of Philadelphia, PA. Aunts: Aunjanette L. Conley, Gionna O. Conley, Tonia L.Toomer, Yvonne I. Jones all of San Diego, CA. Special mentioning of great Aunty Neisha N. Weaver of San Diego, who Bubba often thought was his Nana. A host of first and second cousins, family members love ones and friends.