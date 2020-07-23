Newsom and CA Dept. of Public Health’s Guidance for School Reopenings

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced his plan for learning and safe schools ahead of the 2020–2021 school year. The California Department of Public Health simultaneously issued a framework for when and how schools should reopen for in-person instruction.

The Governor’s plan centers on five key areas:

1) Safe in-person school based on local health data

2) Strong mask requirements for anyone in the school

3) Physical distancing requirements & other adaptations

4) Regular testing and dedicated contact tracing for outbreaks at schools

5) Rigorous distance learning

Newsom: “In California, health data will determine when a school can be physically open – and when it must close – but learning should never stop”

Read the full report below:

guidance-schools