Ni-Kena Allen, a woman of passion, thoughtfulness, and adventure, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023, in San Diego, California. Born on January 24, 1983, Ni-Kena’s life was a testament to her adventurous spirit, her passion for exploring new experiences, and her thoughtful nature that touched the lives of those around her.

Ni-Kena was a proud alumna of Lincoln High School. Her love for aesthetics led her to pursue an Esthetician Degree, a field where she flourished and left a mark.

Her professional journey at Loews Coronado Bay Resort was a testament to her dedication, hard work, and passion. Her colleagues and customers remember her for her radiant smile, her ability to make others feel special, and her commitment to her work.

In her personal life, Ni-Kena was a woman of many interests. She had an insatiable curiosity for discovering new food places. She explored various cultures through their cuisines. She had a love for the written word, both as a reader and a writer. Her writings often reflected her thoughtful nature. Ni-Kena had a unique knack for exploring new perfumes, a hobby that often surprised and delighted those around her with her unusual and exquisite choices. Traveling was another passion that Ni-Kena pursued. She loved exploring new places, meeting new people, and immersing herself in different cultures.

Her love for music was well-known amongst her friends and family. Ni-Kena was an avid fan of hip, neo soul and R&B genres. Her collection of music was a reflection of her eclectic tastes. She was also a sports enthusiast and a fervent supporter of the Lakers basketball and Chargers football teams. Her favorite flower, the Cherry Blossom, was a symbol of her love for beauty and nature.

Her life was a beautiful journey of passion, thoughtfulness, and adventure. She lived her life to the fullest, with a zest that was infectious and a spirit that was indomitable. She will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her and being touched by her kindness and warmth. As we remember Ni-Kena, we celebrate the remarkable woman she was and the wonderful life she led. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to know her.