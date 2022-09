IN LOVING MEMORY

Osler L. Childress

March 3, 1943 – September 11, 2005

Osler, it has been seventeen years since you went home to be with our Lord. It’s said that time heals all wounds, but it will never heal our broken hearts. We ache to undo what can’t be undone. You are always in our prayers and thoughts and we thank God that we will see you on the other side again someday. You are still loved and missed.

Love,

Barbara Childress & Family