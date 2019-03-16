Source: CA Secretary of State Press Office

SACRAMENTO, CA – California has hit a new record for voter registration, with over 20 million Californians now registered to vote. California’s total registered voters is greater than the population of all but two other U.S. states—Texas and Florida.

Today, Secretary of State Alex Padilla also released the latest Report of Registration which reflects data as of February 10, 2019. On February 10th, there were 19,978,449 Californians registered to vote — the state has surpassed the 20 million threshold since then. The complete February 10, 2019 Report of Registration is available on the Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.ca.gov.

“In the November 2018 General Election, we experienced record voter registration and record turnout, and the wave continues,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “With over 20 million citizens now registered, California has reached another major milestone. California’s March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary is less than a year away and Californians are getting ready. With an earlier primary in 2020, California voters will have more influence in the presidential nominating contests for all parties.”

“Voters who have already registered to vote should make sure their voter registration is up to date — including your address, political party, and vote-by-mail preference. With next year’s presidential primary fast approaching, verifying your political party preference is critical,” Padilla added.

Californians can register to vote or update their voter registration online at: registertovote.ca.gov and can check their voter registration status — including political party and vote-by-mail preferences — at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

As of February 10, 79.09% of eligible Californians were registered to vote, compared to 72.73% at the same point 4 years ago.