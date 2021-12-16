Funeral services were held on December 9, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Patricia Colleen Denby was born June 7, 1959 to Frances Elizabeth Denby and Coleman Wagner Denby in San Diego, California. She attended Knox Elementary, Bell Jr. High, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. Patricia was affectionately known as “Trish” and “Peacock” by her family and friends.

In her younger years, she was a faithful member of the Missionary Church Of God In Christ.

Trish had a successful 27-year career working at Navy Federal Credit Union, where her coworkers became like family. She was recently awarded the Richard Cobb Award for Excellence in Member Service, just one of many awards she received during her career.

She had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was infectious. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews. Trish was the person you could always depend on. Anytime you called, she would always answer. She was always there to help whenever anyone was in need. She was a gem.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Elizabeth Booker and father, Coleman Wagner Denby.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her brothers; Gregory Denby (Arcelia), Darryl Denby Sr. (Felicia), sister, Pamela Denby-Smith (Floyd), her nieces; LaRina Denby, Tannyr Denby Watkins (Lemuel), Alesia Denby and Alexia Denby, her nephews; Marcell Hawkins (Syndi), Gregory Denby Jr., Kevin Denby, Blake Smith, and Darryl Denby Jr., great-nephews; Marcell Jr., Marzell and Christopher; great-nieces; Chaela, Wilsyn, Winstyn and Westyn and a host of other relatives and many friends including Sandra Scott and more.