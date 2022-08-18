Percellar Hicks was born on November 12, 1990, as the youngest of five siblings.

Those who knew Percellar knew her to be a feisty, vibrant firecracker with a squeaky pinch (voice). She was the kind of person who would always give you advice and tell you when you were wrong, but she would also say it with love.

On July 12, 2022, at 9:20 p.m., God sent his angel to release Percellar Theresa Monique Hicks from this troublesome world.

Left to cherish Pecellar’s memory are oldest brother Jessie, oldest sister Shaneka, brother Walter, and younger brother Thomas, Jr.; niece Chanel, nephew Trevon; her beloved mother Percellar; uncle Herman; cousin Cherish from Brooklyn, NY.; grandmother and great-grandmother from Arkansas, and a host of extended family and friends.

Percellar, you will be missed. We love you always. May you “REST IN PEACE”… Until we see each other again, you will always have a space in our hearts.