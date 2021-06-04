Phillip Person

A “walk-through” viewing was held , Friday, May 28th at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Services were held 11:00 AM, Saturday May 29th at New Paradise Baptist church.

Final Resting Place, Miramar National Cemetery, June 9, 2021 at 1:30 pm.

Remembering Your Journey Before Joining the Ancestors

Phillip Dwight Person was born on August 26, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri to Johnnie

Brown and Minnie Person. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized and

attended Antioch Baptist Church. He graduated from Sumner High School. He was a

multiple sport athlete.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1988 and served honorably as a personnel man. While

stationed in San Diego, California he met his loving wife La Shawn. They raised two

children Jivanti and Azanaeh. He retired as a Petty Officer 1st Class, and retired

from civil service at PSD Afloat West. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business

Administration with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship from the University of Phoenix.

He played football and baseball. He coached little league baseball, youth football and high school football. Coach Phil would smile proudly when someone would mention the multiple youth Q-Bowl Championships and Madison High School State Championships.

Phil was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle. Phil was very approachable and personable. He was known for paying the football registrations for players who could not afford the fees, sports equipment and food if he saw any child hungry. He had a very generous heart.

On May 10, 2021 he went to his eternal home and is now an ancestor. He is preceded

in death by his mom, Minnie; brothers, Michael and Sherman; and sister Marilyn.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories – wife La Shawn, children Jivanti and

Azanaeh, granddaughter Samora; father Johnnie of St. Louis, MO; brothers Johnny

Vincent (Annette) of St. Louis, MO, Talso of Akron, OH; sisters Gwendolyn of Houston,TX, Sandra of Palm Springs, CA, Angela of Houston, TX, Ruth “Niecey” of St. Louis,

MO and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends.

We will treasure all the memories we have of Phillip, although we will truly miss him.