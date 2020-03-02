Ready to Vote? You Can Register to Vote Through Election Day – Tuesday March 3rd

400,000+ NONPARTISAN VOTERS STILL NEED TO ACT TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

According to the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters, hundreds of thousands of Nonpartisan voters still have not acted to allow them to vote for president on March 3. At the same time, registration is now allowed all the way through Election Day. Those two facts combined are expected to create long lines at all voting locations.

To offset crowds on Election Day, individuals who are not registered and want to vote in the March 3 primary are urged to visit the Registrar of Voters office Monday.

County election officials will provide updated numbers on nonpartisan voters and explain what voters should expect when going to vote and what they can do to minimize hassles.

Out of the county’s record high number of 1.8 million registered voters, an estimated 530,000 people are registered as Nonpartisan, also known as no party preference. Their ballots will not list presidential candidates. Only 70,000 of Nonpartisan voters have acted to allow them to vote for president. To complicate matters, 400,000 San Diegans are eligible to vote but have not registered. Any number of them may decide to take advantage of conditional voter registration at any voting location on Election Day.

Nonpartisan or declared Democrat or Republican, act now and have your vote counted!