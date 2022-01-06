Funeral services were held on January 4, 2022, at Grace Unity with the burial following at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Reverend Dr. Harry Lee Ferrell was born on March 8, 1933, in Kinston, North Carolina to Cleo and Minnie Mae Sutton Ferrell. He was one of four children, which included a brother and sister (both deceased) and a sister, Vivian Black. He and his sister were raised by their grandmother, Mrs. Mary Sutton (deceased). He graduated from Adkin High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and transferred to San Diego, California.

Reverend Ferrell met Emily Jean Parker. They married and to this union two children were born, daughter, Donna Sharee, and son, Anthony Lamont. Reverend Ferrell worked at the Naval Air Station, North Island. He worked as an Aircraft Cleaner and eventually worked his way up to Employee Relations Specialist and was soon promoted to Personnel Staffing Specialist.

Reverend Ferrell was a member of Bayview Baptist Church and a Church Deacon. He was an Assistant Superintendent, Teacher for Brotherhood, and a member of the Ambassadors Gospel Group. He enrolled in the Linda Vista Bible College and Seminary. He worked to obtain his Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Theology, Master of Divinity, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Religion. Reverend Ferrell organized The Grace Missionary Baptist Church and was voted in as Pastor.

Pastor Ferrell was elected President of Congress of Christian Education of the Southwest District Association and Professor of Evangelism. He was also elected Second Vice President of the Congress of Christian Education of Western Baptist State Convention. He served as Vice Moderator of San Diego Southern Baptist Association and Coordinator of Black Church Ministry.

On December 13, 2021, God called him home. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Emily Jean Ferrell; his sister, Vivian Black; granddaughter, Dominique Ferrell.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Donna (Ron) Scott and Anthony (Sheila) Ferrell; Grandchildren: LaMarr Ferrell, DeAndre Ferrell, Sharyna Scott, Drew Ferrell, Shanice (Dillon) Monell, DeRon Scott, Shariana Scott, Sharyce Ferrell, and DeShon Scott; Cousins: Bobby Drake and Dr. David C Greene (Louise); Nieces: Donna (Lee) Washington, and Adrienne Freeman; Grace Missionary and Grace Unity Church family, along with other family, relatives, and friends.