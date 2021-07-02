Reverend Georgio Reaves – eldest son of Bessye Pearl Satcher Reaves and George Reaves – was born in Oceanside, CA on September 11, 1952. His family, friends, and co-workers affectionately called him JoJo. Georgio loved his family, and he kept a meticulous genealogical family record.

Reverend Holson Vigil Bennett baptized Georgio on September 3, 1967. He was called into the ministry on December 11, 1972. Georgio was ordained on two occasions: February 13, 1988 and April 17, 1991.

Reverend Georgio Reaves had many interests and talents: mathematician (Associates Degree in Mathematics, San Diego City College, 1992), avid sports enthusiast, horticulturist (knew how to cultivate flowers and ornamental plants), and he was an exceptional portraitist. Most of all, he was a steadfast scholar of the word of God.

JoJo was employed with Cresta Loma in Lemon Grove, CA; and with Collingwood Manor (South Bay Acute Care) in Chula Vista, CA. Reverend Georgio Reaves retired in 2017 after nearly thirty years of faithful service!

Reverend Georgio Reaves answered the Lord’s call, and he departed this life on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was married to Renita Seals-Reaves for eleven years. Georgio leaves to cherish his memory: siblings and in-laws: Earl Reaves and Cathi Valentine, Berniece Reaves, Jerry Reaves and Renee Reaves; nieces and nephews Jessika, Jasmine, Behnelle, Robert, Christopher, and Michael. In addition, Georgio leaves behind numerous other relatives and friends.