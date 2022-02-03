Funeral services were held on January 20, 2022, at the Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Rick Waddell was born April 30, 1962, to Wallace and Margaret Waddell in Raleigh, North Carolina. His parents moved to San Diego, California, in 1972. There he was raised with his seven siblings. He learned from his parents the importance of love and family. Ricky would affect the lives of so many people as a son, brother, father, uncle, and true friend.

Ricky graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1979. He went to trade school to further his career in welding. Ricky landed a position at NASSCO as a welder where he worked for 20 years.

The happiest moment in his life was in 2002, when he was blessed to have a daughter who he named Serena. Although he was a single parent, he tried his best to be a great father. He also took the time to share his life experiences and teach his daughter right from wrong.

Ricky had a wonderful sense of humor and people that knew him always looked forward to his jokes. Even during an argument with him, he would always find a way to make you laugh.

He was full of ambition and knew if he wanted to make a change, he would. Ricky was like a brother to many people and was always a friend that you could count on.

On December 21, 2021, Ricky passed away. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Marie Waddell.

He leaves endless memories to his Father, Wallace Waddell, daughter, Serena Waddell, brother, James (Sheila), brothers: Gregory, Kevin, and Bobby; sisters: Gwendolyn, Gloria and Deborah; nephews: Gregory Ramon, Devon, Marlon and Eric Aaron (Hanaiei); nieces: Tamara Brandy, Tiffany Raynette (Norris Byars Jr.), Holly Amber (Ricky Jones), Sundai and Maya Berenz; great nephews: Anthony Sean, Phil Merriweather, Norris Camren Byars III, Christian Leonardo Spears, and Amir Jones; and great nieces: Taylor Syamone Byars, Sienna Marie Waddell, Caileigh Cheyenne Evans, Ariel Jones, and Leihana Journey Waddell.