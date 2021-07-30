Funeral Services were held on July 18, 2021, at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Robert W. Booker, Jr. was born December 13, 1972, to Virginia Ruth and Robert Wade Booker, Sr. in San Diego, CA. He was a miracle child, for the next 48 and one-half years, Robert grew to become a multitalented young man with tremendous achievements.

In June of 1991, he graduated from Montgomery High School. Thereafter, he received an Associates of Arts Degree in General Studies from Southwestern College; a Bachelor of Arts Degree from LaSalle University; and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Religious Studies from Next Dimension Bible College in 2011. Robert served as Chief Executive Officer of Youth of Excellence, Inc., to promote basic education skills for youth, individual empowerment, and community outreach. Robert was sought by churches and organizations to deliver the good news of Jesus Christ and to compel men, women, and youth to Christ, inspiring the Word of God.

Robert was third generation COGIC, his grandfather (the late Oceana Booker, Sr.) and father (Robert Wade Booker, Sr.) He served as Assistant Pastor at Praise Centre COGIC. In January of 2021, he was appointed Assistant Pastor at Missionary COGIC. He was National Evangelist, International Department of Evangelism Region 5 President.

Robert was cherished by family and friends who lovingly referred to him as: “Dobbs” (a name given him by his sister, Robyn; “Woodie” (fondly called by his brother Greg); “Dossie” (a name given by his neighborhood friends); “Bunny” (fondly referred to by his grandmother and mother); and “Beetle Bug” (a name given him by his dad).

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the Lord called Robert Booker, Jr. from labor to reward. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ruth Booker; two brothers, Brandon Marshall-Booker and Zedric Marshall-Booker; grandmother, Ruth Whitmill; grandfather, Oceana Booker, Sr.; grandmother, Frances Booker; aunties, Kathleen Womack, Hattie Bonslater, Frances Denby, Lorraine Womack and LaFern Brewer; and cousins, Raymond Womack and Renee Byrd. He leaves to mourn his passing: Robert Wade Booker, Sr.; brothers, Gregory Lane Marshall-Booker, Kelvin Wynn Marshall-Booker, Terrence Melvin Marshall-Booker; sisters, Robyn Lorette Booker, Dee Taylor Bonnick, and Candace Taylor; aunts, Evelyn Booker, Rachel Hatchett and Vivian Westmoreland; and a host of nieces, cousins, other relatives, friends.