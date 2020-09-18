Rosa Lee Burks was born in Memphis, Tennessee on August 8, 1930 to Sallie and Myles Sharpe, Sr. She was the eighth of twelve children born to this union. She received Christ at an early age, attending Triumph, the Kingdom Church of God In Christ; Rosa began her formal education in Memphis. Her family relocated to San Diego, California in 1947, where she would attend San Diego High School.

Rosa met and married Dennis Roberson, and to this union was born their only daughter, Rosa Marie. In 1968, she would meet and marry Elder John T. Burks, gaining her only son, Edmond Burks. She would become instrumental in raising her niece, Barbara Jean. Rosa became a mother-like figure to her great-niece, Alvivon, who was affectionately called “Bambi.” Later, Rosa helped Bambi raise her great-great-nieces: Darjean, Dehavelien, Dequesaflonae and Desagnay; as well as an extended family member Cheria.

Rosa’s church career would include traveling and establishing various churches throughout California, Idaho, Florida, and other parts of the United States. After residing in Orlando, FL for over thirty years, the Burks’ Family would return to San Diego where they attended Mason Memorial COGIC under the leadership of Elder Marvin Davis, Sr. Rosa was installed into the San Diego COGIC Organization as a District Missionary and Church Mother for Mason Memorial COGIC.

After the death of her husband, John, Rosa moved to West Covina, CA, where she resided for the past seven years with her daughter, Rosa Marie; helping to raise her great-great-great-niece, N’Zila and nephew Andre.

On August 29, 2020 Rosa answered her call to, “Come home thou good and faithful servant,” to take her rest. Rose was preceded in death by husband of forty years, Elder John T. Burks; parents; five brothers Lonnie Charles, Sr. (L.C.), Myles, Robert (Pepper), Phillip, Sr. and John (Billy); five sisters Ernestine, Viola, Sarah, Lela (LuLu), and Mary.

Left to celebrate her life and memory are daughter Rosa Marie Roberson of West Covina, CA; step-son Edmond Burks of Atlanta, GA; sister Martha Finley of San Diego; sisters-in-law Leila Sharpe (Robert Pepper), Sadie Sharpe (LC), and Clara Sharpe (Myles, Jr.); special niece Alvivon Williams (Bambi) of Orlando, FL; along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; great-great-great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.