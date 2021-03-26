A walk-thru viewing was held on Thursday, March 18th 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Funeral Service was held on Friday, March 19th 2021 at Heart Revolution Church: Entombment at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Rosa Elizabeth was born to Christina Emily and Ezekiel Alan Gratts, May 9, 1931 in Mackanie, TX. In 1935, Rosa and family moved to San Diego, California. She attended Logan and Stockton Elementary, Memorial Junior, San Diego High and San Diego Junior College. For several years Rosa had her eye on a tall, handsome, young man by the name of Rudolph Bruce Lowe. Though obstacles abounded, love prevailed, after Rudolph fulfilled his military obligation; they dated and were married. Shortly thereafter their family began. First there was Linda, then Christina, then Russell. As a child Rosa was raised Methodist and loved the ways of the church, yet there was a void. God filled that void and she became a member of Apostolic Faith Temple Church, pastored by Bishop John Caldwell. Rosa was active and served many capacities in the church. She was a member of the Apostolic Faith Temple Gospelettes, a Sunday School Teacher, and a member of the Missionary Auxiliary. As with Rosa’s love for God, so was her love for her family. Rosa was one praying woman. At church many loved to hear her pray aloud. In her final days she was affectionately and respectfully referred to as Mother Rosa Lowe. She loved the saints of God and was an inspiration to many. On March 2, 2021 at the age of 89, the Lord called his beloved Mother Rosa Elizabeth Lowe to be with Him. She leaves to cherish her memory, one brother, Eugene Kyle (Marilynn), step brother, Emmit Willis, children; Linda Yvonne, Christina Mae, Russell Coleman, Rodrick Britt (Sharon), Ryan Allan (Rochelle), Edwin Burke (Kristie); grandchildren; Marque Shackelford, Christopher Wallace, Shantel Lowe, Russell Lowe II (Camille), Victoria Lowe Thomas (Dorian) and their mother Barbara George Lowe, Ryan Lowe II, Rylan Lowe (Maybell), Rene’ Lowe, Elliott Lowe, Rodrick Lowe II and companion Alicia, Khalilah Lowe Ward and husband Terrance and their mother Pamela Johnson Taylor, Janille and Joshua Lowe. Mother Lowe also has twelve great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, godsons, Damon Bell and David Ross, one goddaughter Patricia Baker, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, all of whom she loved dearly.