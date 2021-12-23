Funeral services were held December 17, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Rosalie Cecile Dawson was born on the morning of January 3, in the brand-new year of our Lord 1951, she was the beautiful flower bloomed as the fourth child to the late Irene Louise Lynch-Dawson and the late Earl Wilson Dawson. That flower brought joy to the Dawson family. Rosalie, was affectionately called “Rosie”. Rosie was born and grew up in Fahie Hill, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Her primary education was acquired at the Road Town Primary School. After receiving the first half of her formal education, she migrated to St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands to pursue additional educational opportunities. While in St. Thomas, she resided with a close family friend, the owner of VI Toy and Kiddy Bazaar, where she became gainfully employed. While she was employed, Rosie enrolled in the Charlotte Amalie High School Adult Continuing Education Program and successfully graduated. Whatever Rosie wished to achieve, she would put her mind to it and accomplish it.

In the following years, Rosie parented four children from her marriage: Craig, Chern, Chelcia and Shermain Donovan. She was subsequently employed at other establishments to include the Bank of Nova Scotia, The Virgin Islands Government with the Department of Licensing & Consumer Affairs and The Police Department.

In later years, Rosie and her family migrated to the U.S. Mainland where she continued her educational pursuits and studied cosmetology. She again, successfully completed this goal and upon her return to the U.S. Virgin Islands, she was employed in the family cosmetology business. After spending some years in the business, Rosie decided to return to her native land – The British Virgin Islands where she resided for several decades prior to travelling to the U.S. Mainland in late 2020. After a prolonged period of ill health, on November 30, 2020, Rosie succumbed to her illness. Rosie knew her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and served Him faithfully for many decades.

AMEN! May the soul of our dear departed Rest in Peace