Rosie Dora Wilson was born in Seguin, Texas, April 30, 1930. She received her formal education at the Guadalupe County Public School System. She graduated from Ball High School. She later became certified in tailoring and cosmetology. Rosie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized.

Rosie met Willie Fitzgerald after moving to San Antonio, Texas in 1951. They united in matrimony in 1953. They remained happily married for over 48 years. Willie and Rosie relocated to San Diego, California in 1957. They met Mr. & Mrs. Fain upon their arrival and were treated like family. They were introduced to San Diego and Calvary Baptist Church. Both Willie and Rosie placed their membership at Calvary Baptist Church under Rev. Dr. S.M. Lockridge and she served for over 64 years. She served faithful at Calvary until her relocation to Texas. She was active with the: Junior Mission, Matrons and Women’s Auxiliary II both as a member and an officer. She was Church Anniversary Chairperson several years and a dedicated Deaconess. Rosie was a serious Bible student and Sunday School participant. Sister Fitzgerald was active with the Progressive Baptist District Association Missionary II. She served as President from 2001 to 2012. Rosie was active with the National Baptist Convention of America. She was involved in the community in

many ways. She was an active with the, Colonial Belles a civic and humanitarian organization. Many young men were recognized and received scholarships as Heirs. Rosie lived her life in preparation for meeting her heavenly Father. She was known as Aunt Dee to her many nieces and nephews and others in the community.

Rosie returned to Texas as her health began to fail. She departed her earthly life on February 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Fitzgerald, her godson Rev. Michael Wilson, her parents and several siblings. She leaves to mourn her demise, her goddaughter Dr. Carol Williams, several brothers and a sister, a host of family and friends. Rosie will be buried with her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.