San Diego Voice & Viewpoint’s Voting Guide for 2022

THE SAN DIEGO VOICE & VIEWPOINT ENDORSEMENTS FOR PRIMARY ELECTION 2022

Those not listed were not endorsed.

The following is a list of endorsements for the June 7, 2022 primary election. These names are only listed as suggestions based on our observations and knowledge of the candidates. You, as the readers, are encouraged to make up your own minds. The important thing is that you vote and that you understand the importance of your vote. You should not vote for people you have no knowledge of. Those who care about our vote should be making efforts to inform you as to why you should vote for them. This list will appear on our website as well.

United States Senate Candidate – Full Term

Serves as one of the two Senators who represent California’s interests in the United States Congress.

Proposes and votes on new national laws.

Votes on confirming federal judges, U.S. Supreme Court Justices, and many high-level presidential appointments to civilian and military positions.

Will serve the 6-year term of office beginning on January 3, 2023.

Alex Padilla | DEMOCRATIC

United States Senate Candidate – Partial/Unexpired Term

Alex Padilla | DEMOCRATIC

Governor Candidates

As the state’s chief executive officer, oversees most state departments and agencies, and appoints judges.

Proposes new laws, approves or vetoes legislation, and submits the annual state budget to the Legislature.

Mobilizes and directs state resources during emergencies.

Gavin Newsom | DEMOCRATIC

Lieutenant Governor Candidates

Assumes the office and duties of Governor in the case of impeachment, death, resignation, removal from office, or absence from the state.

Serves as president of the State Senate and has a tie-breaking vote.

Chairs the Commission for Economic Development; is a member of the State Lands Commission, and the Ocean Protection Council; and sits on the boards of the California university systems.

Eleni Kounalakis | DEMOCRATIC

Secretary of State Candidate Statements

As the state’s chief elections officer, oversees statewide elections and provides public access to campaign and lobbying financial information.

Maintains certain business filings, authenticates trademarks, regulates notaries public, and enables secured creditors to protect their financial interests.

Preserves California’s history by acquiring, safeguarding, and sharing the state’s historical treasures.

Shirley N. Weber | DEMOCRATIC

Controller Candidates

As the state’s chief fiscal officer, serves as the state’s accountant and bookkeeper of all public funds.

Administers the state payroll system and unclaimed property laws and conducts audits and reviews of state operations.

Serves on the Board of Equalization, the Board of Control, and other boards and commissions.

Yvonne Yiu | DEMOCRATIC

Malia M. Cohen | DEMOCRATIC

Treasurer Candidates

As the state’s banker, manages the state’s investments, and administers the sale of state bonds and notes.

Serves on several commissions, most of which are related to the marketing of bonds.

Pays out state funds when spent by the Controller and other state agencies.

Fiona Ma | DEMOCRATIC

Attorney General Candidates

As the state’s chief law officer, ensures that state laws are enforced and investigates fraudulent or illegal activities.

Heads the Department of Justice, which provides state government legal services and represents the state in civil and criminal court cases.

Oversees law enforcement agencies, including county district attorneys and sheriffs.

Rob Bonta | DEMOCRATIC

Insurance Commissioner Candidates

Heads the Department of Insurance, which enforces California insurance laws and adopts regulations to implement the laws.

Licenses, regulates, and examines insurance companies.

Answers public questions and complaints about the insurance industry.

Marc Levine | DEMOCRATIC

Vinson Eugene Allen | DEMOCRATIC

Board of Equalization Candidates

Serves on the Board of Equalization, the state’s elected tax commission, which:

Assesses the property of regulated railroads and specific public utilities, and assesses and collects the private railroad car tax.

Oversees the assessment practices of the state’s 58 county assessors.

Assesses and collects the alcoholic beverage tax, and jointly administers the tax on insurers.

District 1

Jose S. Altamirano | DEMOCRATIC

District 2

Sally J. Lieber | DEMOCRATIC

Michela Alioto-Pier | DEMOCRATIC

District 4

Mike Schaefer | DEMOCRATIC

Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates (Nonpartisan Office)

As the state’s chief of public schools, provides education policy direction to local school districts, and works with the education community to improve academic performance.

Heads the Department of Education and carries out policies set by the State Board of Education.

Serves as an ex-officio member of governing boards of the state’s higher education system.

Tony K. Thurmond

U.S. Representative 51st District

Sara Jacobs | DEMOCRATIC

Member of the State Assembly 79th District

Akilah Weber | DEMOCRATIC

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 35

Michael J. Flemming

San Diego Unified School District Member, Board of Education District B

Shana Hazan

Tips for California’s Military and Overseas Voters

Dates to remember:

May 23: Last day for military or overseas voters to register to vote and request a ballot.

May 31: Last day for military or overseas voters to update or change how they want to receive their ballot.

June 7: Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your county elections office no later than June 14. Faxed ballots must be delivered to your county elections office no later than 8:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Election Day.

You can vote by mail or in person:

By mail or drop box: Every active, registered voter in California will be mailed a ballot for the June 7, 2022, Primary Election. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than 7 days after Election Day. Or, you may personally deliver your ballot to any polling or ballot drop-off location in California by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

In person: Polling locations are established by county elections officials and are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. To vote early before Election Day, contact your county elections office or visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.