Sheila Denise Davis

Funeral services were held on 06/06/2022 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Glen Abby Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Sheila Denise (“Neese”) Davis blessed this earth on June 16th, 1964. She is the third child amongst five other siblings, and the first daughter born to her loving parents Leslie Anderson and Lewis McDonald. During her life’s journey, competing needs from the heart would eventually alter her initial developmental plans.

As the daughter of a Christian family, Sheila accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. She was smart, funny, and a beautiful soul, loved by everyone who came into her presence. She was an incredible woman who cared and supported anyone who needed her. A few of her hobbies included fishing, knitting, and shopping, to say the least.

After graduating from Morse High School in 1983, Sheila became a general study freshman at San Diego City College the following year. In 1984, Sheila gave birth to LeAnther James Davis, her first child. In 1993, she once again would come to welcome her second son, Christopher Ryan Wright. Now, as a single parent, who also helped care for her nieces and nephews, Kiairra Miller, Tyler Miller, Taylor Miller and Micheal Carter, who were children to her also, Sheila’s main concerns then became those of a provider and curator for her legacy needs.

Though maternal duty is nothing short of a full-time job, Sheila did also hold works with other employers such as Qualcomm, City Hospitals, and San Diego’s Unified School District. As with all of God’s creations, there is a beginning and an end. Sheila’s previous bout with cancer labeled her a survivor, but its indefensible resurgence returned and she lost her battle on May 14, 2022.

Sheila is preceded in death by her niece Taylor Miller, her son LeAnther Davis, and mother Leslie Anderson. She is survived by her five siblings: James, Mitchell, Dwayne, Stephanie, and Kendra; her son: Christopher; along with four grandchildren: Ireanna, Jeffrey, Jahcyre, and Inari; Niece: Kiairra; Nephews: Tyler, and Michael; and many other family members and friends.