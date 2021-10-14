My Mother, Sister Rachel A. Moore of the Pilgrim Progressive Baptist Church, passed away on September 22, 2021.

The beautiful wife of Earl G. Moore (Deceased), Loving Mother of Earl Anthony Moore(Tony) (Maraina) also (Deceased). She leaves behind TWO very Beautiful daughters; Teresa A. Moore and Sandra Yvette Moore-Harris (Julius), her loving sons; Greg G. T. A. Moore, and myself Michael H. Moore (Christina). She also leaves behind grand and great-grandchildren whom she loved and cherished beyond the stars and back. Her Love for her children was and will always be greater than anyone ever imagined, nor can her Love and her strength ever be fathomed nor in any way duplicated.

One thing about Rachel, she LOVED the Lord and His everlasting word. She also Loved her church family of the Pilgrim Progressive Baptist Church, of San Diego Ca. Mom, you will forever be greatly missed and your Love will forever light my path in this journey called life. Her favorite words were quoted from the book of Psalm chapter 121. I will always personally know the humility you have shown and encouraged me in God.

I will lift my eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help. The memory of you will always remind me Momma, my help too cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. Thank You Momma! Your Smile, Your Love and Your Hugs will forever be cherished. God has prepared your stone and in His Mansion He has placed your spirit and your soul. Your rewards are many. God has lifted you up higher and even higher than our earthly beings can ever know. Rest In The Lord. The pain of your absence has no comparison to the celebration of your memories, nor the knowledge of God Himself has gained. Rest and enjoy your heavenly host. To all of my family I love you and I encourage you all to find your comfort and your peace in God knowing mom is with her Lord.

Will miss you to the Heavens, Your Loving son Michael.