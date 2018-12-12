Preferred Cremation & Burial is pleased to announce that Stephanie Hunt has joined our team of caring professionals.

Ms. Hunt comes to us from a thirty-nine year career with San Diego Gas & Electric. Before her recent retirement, she was experienced in providing and assisting in both clinical and attendant capacities. Her expertise includes accounting and customer relations.

Ms. Hunt is well known throughout our community for her infectious personality and calm, comforting demeanor. She will be a pleasant addition to our staff. We are fortunate to have Ms. Hunt here at Preferred Cremation & Burial and we welcome her as a further addition to our commitment to outstanding customer service.