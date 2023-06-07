The Old Globe Is Casting Young People for “The Grinch”

The Old Globe is looking for San Diego-based children of all ethnicities and abilities for our 26th annual production!

Do you know a few young people who are interested in theatre? The Old Globe is set to begin its search for the next group of San Diego-based young actors of all ethnicities and abilities for its 26th annual production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas based on the popular children’s book Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Here’s the scoop:

AUDITION DATES: By appointment only, on August 7 or August 8

CALLBACKS: By appointment only, on August 26

SEEKING: Girls ages 6-10 for the role of Cindy-Lou Who

Boys and girls ages 6-12 for the Who Family and Child Ensemble roles

Boys and girls ages 13-15 for the Teen Ensemble

1st REHEARSAL: Cindy-Lou- October 14th

Who Family and Child/Teen Ensemble- October 18th

VENUE: The Old Globe

SALARY: All children will be paid $16.30 per hour, regardless of role.

SUBMISSISONS: E-mail one (1) photo of your child and a one (1) page info sheet. view the official Old Globe casting notice and information sheet here, or go to www.oldglobe.org and click “Get Involvled” for detailed information on specific submission requirements, casting and audition information.