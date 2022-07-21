Tiffany Roshanda Loggins was born on December 8, 1979, to the union of Michael and Jacqueline Loggins in San Diego, California. Tiffany was our social butterfly at a young age.

Tiffany attended South Bay Christian Academy from preschool to 3rd grade. She went to Encanto Elementary from 4th to 6th grade. She received Christ while attending North Park Apostolic Academy for 7th grade. Tiffany then went to Gompers Secondary School from 8th-12th grade. Due to a partnership with Lincoln High School and was a varsity cheerleader for Lincoln High School her junior and senior years. She graduated class of ‘98 from Gompers Secondary School.

At the age of 18, Tiffany studied Accounting at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. She loved her HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was overjoyed when she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Tiffany loved her sorors and loved staying busy serving the community with them. Tiffany enjoyed acting. She was involved in the Kuumba Fest for 2 years, and played a role in the documentary, “Bessie Smith.” She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Business Accounting from Fisk University.

Tiffany furthered her education by completing her Master of Science in Accountancy at University of Phoenix. After graduation, she became a business owner of Book 1 Enterprises, focusing on travel and accounting. She was an entrepreneur who also did well as a Mary Kay Consultant. Tiffany’s last professional place of employment was in Budget Integration and Analysis at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). She will be receiving the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Award (which is the 3rd highest award you can get in the Army as a civilian). She was an important asset to the department, amazing at her job, and left a lasting impact, which is a clear testament to her hard work, dedication, service, and perseverance. It is an honor Tiffany truly deserves.

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Tiffany Roshanda Loggins departed this life. Left to cherish her beautiful memories are: her loving mother Jacqueline Ann Jones and father Michael Lane Loggins; two sisters Twyla and Tramaine; her brother-in-law Michael Brown; her dog Lucy, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, god-children, extended family, and friends to celebrate her home going and cherish her legacy.