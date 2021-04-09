A walk through was held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Anderson Ragsdale Memory Chapel. Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Lemon Grove Community Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Tommie Lue Deloris Miller also known as Toni, was born in Perry, FL to Herman Neil and Pauline Bolden, on November 9, 1938. She moved to San Diego, CA in 1958. It was in CA, where she joined Community Baptist Church and was a member at the time of passing. Residing in San Diego CA the place she loved.

Tommie accepted Christ at an early age in her life. She was an active member of the Community Church for over 60 years. She was committed to the faith, becoming involved in the Eastern Star Sorority and other organizations with full devotion.

Her greatest joy was her Daughter (Beverly), Family, and a host of Friends. She nourished and cared for each of her family members with an open heart. Her friends were a constant part of her daily life.

She transitioned on March 5, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herman & Pauline and 5 siblings: Dan, Neila Bell, James, Amy and Laura Mae. She leaves behind Her only daughter Beverly (Husband Boyzie), 4 grandchildren: Mikeena, Robin, Antonique-Nichole (Shawn) and Boyzie III (Ashley); 7 great grandchildren her sisters and brother Mary, Annie and Jimmy, and a host of nieces and nephews: A close loving and caring family. She had a special and long-lasting relationship with Charlotte Lathamn who she considered as her bonus daughter

Tommie is loved and adored by many and was committed to her calling, her love for Christ. She was dedicated and faithful to those she loved – always supportive, humble, and full of laughter. We will all miss her uplifting personality and being in her presence.