Funeral services were held on August 26, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Vera Mae Littleton-Bouldin was born February 06, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the oldest of six children born to Willie Mae Taylor. Raised in Jackson, MS., Vera Mae proudly attended Lanier High School. She graduated in 1964 yet remained in contact with her classmates and attended reunions regularly.

In 1964, she was introduced to and later married Willie James Littleton. From this union, son Reginald Littleton and daughter Vera Anita Littleton were born. Her Mother Willie Mae Taylor and her husband Willie James Littleton preceded her in death. In 1971, Vera Mae moved with her two children to San Diego CA. She worked in the Accounting Dept for Caltrans. During her employment she also managed to obtain her AA Degree in Accounting from San Diego Mesa College. Vera Mae found her Church home at Community Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Choir and served on the Deaconess Board under the leadership of Rev. Eugene.

Vera Mae was a member of the Eastern Star (Ione Chapter #58/ Daughter of Azine Court #104). She joined the IPOE of W (Nautilus Temple #436) San Diego where she served as Past Daughter Ruler. She was also Past President for the Women’s Auxiliary American Legion Post 310.

Vera Mae served the Community and had a tremendous love for family and friends. Her sense of humor, direct and honest approach and supportive nature will be greatly missed. She touched the hearts of all of those who grew to know and love her.

Vera Mae Littleton-Bouldin will be missed by her children; Reginald Littleton and Vera Anita Littleton. Granddaughters; Briana, Imani and Regina Littleton. Her siblings; Edna Major, Willie Taylor Jr, Lynda Ratchford and Geraldine Taylor. Nephews and Nieces; Eddie, Kimberly, Katrina and Aja. Her devoted Daughter-in-Laws Kimberly Littleton, La Juana Grady. Her ex-2nd husband Franklin Bouldin, Cousin; Michael Jasper, Grand Nephew; Zachary Allison and a host of other relatives and friends.