Vivien Marie Duncan was born to Willa Mae Cobb and Mamon Dean in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Wayne State University. Vivien left Detroit for San Diego in 1955, making her a resident of that beautiful city for more than 65 years.

Vivien was a Teacher, businesswoman, real estate investor, civic leader, philanthropist, world traveler, and a volunteer…but her greatest role was that of Mother.

She made the most of her days on Earth, positively impacting many lives and setting an incredible example for others to follow. She will be remembered with great reverence and love.

Vivien Duncan is survived by her children Karen Duncan, Janice Williams, Dr. Roger Duncan III, Craig Duncan, sisters, many lovely grandchildren, and many close friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers or cards please consider a donation in Vivien’s name to one of her favorite charities, San Diego’s Elementary Institute of Science. EIS’ mission is to inspire a love of science and create opportunities for diverse children and youth. www.eisca.org