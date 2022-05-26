Funeral services were held on 05/17/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Walter Bleen King passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022, at the age of 86. He was a loving husband to Juanita Sykes-King, and a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and cherished friend to many. Walter, a U.S. Navy veteran, worked for the County of San Diego’s Veteran’s Service Department after his retirement from the Navy. Walt and Juanita moved from San Diego, CA, to Murrieta, CA, in 2016. Walter will be missed.