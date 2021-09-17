Funeral services were held on September 10, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Wesley Van Burris, was born August 14, 1950 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma to Salley and Maurice Gray. Wesley attended Emerson Elementary School, later at the age of 15 his family relocated to the Island of Hawaii. He excelled as a student and graduated with honors. After graduation, Wesley joined the US Navy and traveled with the military. Upon his exit from the Navy, he returned to Hawaii and began his musical career. He became part of the Musician’s Union which kept him busy with different jobs. After moving to San Diego, he took to one of his favorite hobbies, FISHING, He was known at all the lakes around town as “The Fisherman” or “Dread”. Wesly was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Jeanette Burris, a devoted friend, Gervaise Mayfield. His son Aaron Burris. Sister, Michelle Allen of Atlanta, Ga. A host of friends, other relatives and musical associates.