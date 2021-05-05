White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force: Dr. Cameron Webb & Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith

The White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force to share vital information about COVID-19 vaccinations and Black America.

CLICK THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE LIVE EVENT / REPLAY

Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2:15 PM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, there will be an exclusive live briefing for the Black Press by leaders of The White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force to share vital information about COVID-19 vaccinations and Black America. African American leading physicians who are members of the White House Health Equity Task Force, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith and Dr. Cameron Webb will brief the NNPA and will answer questions accordingly on the record.

The NNPA has worked closely with the Biden-Harris Administration on messaging and programmatic efforts that will better inform our community. As part of this partnership, we are excited to announce an exclusive interview between the Black Press of America, Dr. Macela Nunez-Smith and Dr. Cameron Webb. Doctors Nunez-Smith and Webb are key members of the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

This 45-minute long interview will be streamed live to NNPA’s social media channels and to BlackPressUSA.com, Wednesday May 5th at 2:15 PM EDT. Attendees include NNPA Chair Karen Carter Richards, and award-winning NNPA Senior National Correspondent, Stacy Brown.

We encourage you to join us.