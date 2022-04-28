Funeral services were held on 04/14/2022 at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Willard Pruitt was born on January 1, 1937, to Lee Barron Pruitt and Louise Tucker Pruitt in Nicholsville, Alabama. He lost his father at age 2 and gained a stepfather at age 5 when his mother married James Fuller. After the death of his stepfather at the age of 11, Willard moved with his mother, brothers Billy and Larry, and sister Anna to a farm. It was here that the family sharecropped and Willard plowed the fields behind a mule.

Willard joined Antioch Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully while living in Nicholsville. His Minister was Reverend S.W. Rodgers. In 1952, Willard met his high school sweetheart Louise when they were both sophomores. Willard and Louise graduated from Marengo High School in 1955. Willard joined the Navy that same year. In 1958, Willard and Louise married and they had three children, son Anthony Donald, daughter Terrya Michelle, and son Kurt LeBarron.

Willard was stationed in several locations including San Diego, where he began and ended his Navy career. He served 20 years, including service in Vietnam. Willard retired from the Navy as an Aviation Electrician Petty Officer First Class in 1975. After his career in the Navy, Willard attended Grossmont College and earned an Associate’s Degree in 1979. At this time, he began a highly successful career in real estate as a realtor. He was also a real estate investor along with his wife Louise and they provided affordable housing to renters. He successfully helped clients buy and sell their homes and investment properties. Willard was affiliated with several real estate companies, lastly with Coldwell Banker West.

Willard was preceded in death by his Father, Lee Barron Pruitt, Stepfather James Fuller, Mother Louise Pruitt Fuller and his Brother Billy Pruitt. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Louise Pruitt of 64 years, son Anthony Donald, daughter Terrya Michelle, son Kurt LeBarron and daughter-in-law Greer Pruitt, brother Larry Fuller and sister-In-law Barbara Fuller, sister Anna Pope and brother-in-law James Pope, nephews Larry Fuller Jr. and Jim Pope, and nieces Wendy Daniels and Sonya Simmons.