William Fentress

William “Mailman” Fentress, 95, entered into eternal rest on August 23, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Slayton, Montgomery County, Tennessee, on March 30, 1925, to Talton and Roxana Allen Fentress.

At the age of 16, William left home and joined the United States Navy. He enlisted into the U. S. Navy in June of 1941 and was honorably discharged in May 1947.

From May 1-3, 2015, he took a “Tour of Honor” to Washington, DC. The veterans had a special guided tour of the World War II Memorial. During the flight, “Mail Call” was held and surprise letters were read to the veterans from family and friends. A special letter was written by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Rogers, and read by the staff on the flight.

William dedicated many years of his life serving the Elkdom. In 1950, he joined Clementine McDuff Lodge #598 and has held every office in the Lodge including that of Exalted Ruler.

William was also a 33rd degree Mason with the United Supreme Council Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Prince Hall Affiliation Southern Jurisdiction. He helped organize and was a member of Starling Hopkins Masonic Lodge #88, and was the only living founding member, served all the stations including that of Past Worshipful Master, and was an active Shriner. Other fraternal organizations for which he belonged include the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War (where he was also the only living founding member).

William is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Fentress.

William is survived by his children, Drs. Vonda (Timothy) Rogers, Apostle George (Anngel) Pearson, and Mary Elizabeth (Kenneth) Francis. A host of special nieces to name a few include Delores Rodgers, Jane Fentress, Dione Covin, Caroyln Adkinsson, Pam Adkinsson, Michelle Dotson Dixon, Renee Dotson, and Toni Dotson Overton​.

Grandchildren include Teairra Graves, Janeeka Pearson, Stedman Graves, Zenetric Fields, Mel’quisha Pearson, Darren (Devinae) Broussard Jr. , Timothy (Qhawekazi) Rogers Jr., Elizabeth Christine Rogers, and Darrius Broussard. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and many more special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and community