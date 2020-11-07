Willie Ruth Jackson

Services were held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

On April 15, 1934, in Simsboro, Louisiana, God blessed Elvin and Marie Pruitt with a precious daughter, Willie Ruth Pruitt. To many, she became known as just “Willie.” Willie grew up to become a beautiful, caring and loving young lady. She accepted God at an early age and served Him throughout her life. Willie received her formal education in the Lincoln Parish, Louisiana School District, where she met the love of her life, Frank Jackson. On July 3, 1952, Frank and Willie were united in matrimony. Their union soon welcomed a daughter, Coralet, and a son, Gerald. In 1955, Willie and Frank relocated to San Diego, California, seeking a better life for their family.

Throughout her life, Willie’s top priority was caring for her family, and spending as much time as she could with them, this was her absolute joy. Willie became an expert seamstress and had impeccable taste in fashion; she was an original fashionista. However, she freely shared her seamstress talents with anyone who needed a custom dress, shirt, suit or even a bridesmaid’s dress – all you had to do was ask. Willie was a humble, compassionate and extremely generous person. She was the personification of dignity and grace, and always treated others with tolerance and acceptance, without judgment. Willie never wavered in her complete devotion to her family and to those she knew and loved, and we will never waiver in our love and appreciation for her kind and beautiful spirit.

Willie leaves behind to cherish her memory: husband, Frank Jackson; daughter, Coralet Jackson of San Diego, CA; son, Gerald Jackson of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Ashanti Ward of Ruston, LA; De’Angelo Jackson of San Diego, CA; Ariane Phillips of San Diego, CA; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Nell Pruitt and Odell Lakey (and her husband Bobby) of Simsboro, LA; brother, Marion Pruitt of Simsboro, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.