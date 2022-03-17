Funeral services were held on 2/14/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Mrs. Wilma Jean Crump was born on April 8, 1930, to Mr. and Mrs. Viola and William Martin, in New Albany, Indiana. She was the youngest daughter of three children. She attended Scribner High School. Wilma accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, in New Albany, Indiana.

Wilma married the love of her life, Mr. Stuart Matthew Crump. Their commitment to each other spanned seven decades. To this union were born two daughters and a son. The family moved to San Diego, California. They became faithful members of the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where Wilma sang in the United Choir and served on the Deaconess Board. Wilma was an extraordinary cook and hostess. Family holiday meals gave her so much joy. We will never forget the wonderful times, holding hands in prayer, and eating her delicious, scrumptious, dinners prepared with a mother’s love.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Wilma Jean Crump was carried away by God’s angels to her new heavenly home. Her family loved her, but God loved her best. Wilma is preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Scott; her Parents, Mr. and Mrs. Viola M. Scott-Martin and William H. Martin; Sister, Mrs. Lillie-Mae Martin-Thomas; Sister, Mrs. Flora Darleen Martin-Burke (Ernest); Great-Grandson, Dustin Daniel Overmiller; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Wilma leaves to cherish her memory a devoted and loving Husband, Stuart Matthew Crump; Daughters, Gloria-Crump-Harris (Eddie); Dr. Pastor Jacqueline A. Crump-Pace (Eddie Jr.); Son, Dr. Gregory Matthew Crump (Diona); Grandchildren Ryan L. M. Harris, Lee Ondre’ Radford (Lorena),Eddie J. Pace III (Ajeenah), Shannon N. Overmiller, Michelle E. Pace, Derri’Nikka Joiner, Desta’Nace’ Walters, Madison Radford, Peyton Radford, Justin Snowden (Diana), Tyson Radford; Great-Grandchildren, Taylor-Brooke Hamm (Matthew),Tyra-Nicole Overmiller (Tyler), Kaylyana M. Overmiller, Joshua A. Pace, Desta Walters II, Isaiah J. Overmiller, Eddie J. Pace IV; Great-Great Grandchildren, Kyra W. Hamm, Giovanni L. Cummines; Nieces, Patricia D. Thomas, Angela M. Burke-Boston (Michael); Nephews, Mr. Keith M. Thomas (Corliss), Phillip R. Burke, Mr. Christopher K. Burke (Mirenda); Grand-Nephew, Jordan M. Boston.