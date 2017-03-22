Jacqueline “Jackie” Paulk

Jacqueline “Jackie” Paulk, age 75, died of a lingering illness on February 11, 2017, in San Diego, CA.

Jackie was born on April 16, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to loving parents Minnie Smith and Walter Newby. Jackie spent her early years residing in Gary, Indiana, later graduating from Crane High School in Chicago. She married her high school sweetheart Ivorie Manning in 1959. To this union was born three children, Ivorie Jr, Iris, and Shaun Manning.

Jackie then joined the San Diego Teacher Corps which led her to a 28 year career in education as a teacher, district counselor, parent pupil advocate and race human relations facilitator for San Diego Unified School District. Following her retirement she became a counselor at Nubia Academy at Bayview Church. She also served as a parent trainer and facilitator for the Parent Institute for Quality Education (PIQE) where she trained parents how to navigate the school system and effectively partner with teachers and school administrators to ensure their children’s success in school. She also helped to recruit a diverse cadre of parents to join the ranks of PIQE as Lead Facilitators. One of her recruits was former SDUSD Board President Marne Foster.

Mrs. Paulk was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. San Diego Alumnae and also a long time member of the Association of African American Educators (AAAE) where she served a term as President and on the governing board. Jackie served tirelessly as a patient, understanding, and dedicated mentor to many generations of students, educators and families. Advocacy and inspiring creativity in others was her lifelong goal.

In later years, Jackie and Charles met and married in 1990. Together, the two educators advocated for the spiritual, educational, and athletic growth of youth in the community. They created a foundation at Lincoln High School the Lincoln Prep Boys’ Basketball Foundation now known as the Ground-Up Youth Foundation to provide additional support for young people and their families. They both were also well traveled savvy entrepreneurs that created Strictly Blues Promotions and was known for their Louisiana Hot Sauce Tour.

Jackie was a devout member of Bayview Baptist Church where she served as President of the Women’s Ministry and served as a member of the Health, Education and the On Focus Tutorial Program. As a breast cancer survivor, Jackie organized and encouraged others through her work with the Relay for Life organization. She was one of the co-organizers of the Southeast San Diego Relay for Life.

Jackie is survived by her son, Ivorie Jr., her daughter, Iris, and son, Shaun Manning; her sister Minnie Tandy; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and nineteen nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Paulk, her parents, Minnie and Walter Newby, her sister Juanita Dyson and brothers, Walter and Edward Newby.

Jackie’s Journey to Paradise will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2017, 9am-11:30am at Bayview Baptist Church, 6134 Benson Ave., San Diego, CA 92114 and Repast at MLK Park and Recreation Center 6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego, 92114. On Friday, March 3, 2017, 4-8pm viewing is open at California Burial located at 2200 Highland Ave., National City, CA 91950. All are welcome to attend and acknowledge Jackie’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jacqueline Paulk Education Scholarship c/o LINCOLN PREP BOYS BASKETBALL FOUNDATION at Chase bank account number: 9266787730 routing number: 322271627.