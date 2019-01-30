By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D.

The 2019 Oscar nominations are out and it is safe to say the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is acknowledging the phenomenal work of black filmmakers and performers this season.

While there were some surprises — Ryan Coogler was not included in the Best Director category for Black Pantherand John David Washington was excluded from the Best Actor category for BlacKkKlansman— there were many delights like Regina King’s nomination for Best Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk.

Ruth Carter earned a nomination for Best Costume Design and Hanna Beachler is nominated for Best Production Design for Black Panther. It is lovely to see Carter whose amazing body of work goes back to 1988 with Spike Lee’s School Daze, is finally getting the recognition she deserves, having long been honored in African-American film circles. Beachler’s nomination makes her the first African-American to be recognized in this category.

Spike Lee’s first-ever nomination for Best Director for BlacKkKlansman is history making and the film’s producer Jordan Peele could take home the statue to match his Best Original Screenplay win for Get Out. Lee, who won an honorary Oscar for his body of work in 2016, has yet to win a competitive Academy Award.

Mahershala Ali, 2017 Academy Award winner for best supporting actor for his performance in Barry Jenkins’ Academy award-winning film Moonlight, scored a nomination for the same category for his role as Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book. Peter Ramsey earned an Oscar nod for Best Animated Feature for co-producing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is the first time an African-American has been nominated in that category.

Academy award-winning writer Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)received another nod for best adapted screenplay despite not being nominated for Best Director or receiving a Best Picture nod for If Beale Street Could Talk. Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee along with co-writers Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott also received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman.

Nominated documentary short Black Sheepexamines race in the United Kingdom and Lifeboat takes a harrowing look at North African migrants fleeing Libya and attempting to make it across Mediterranean sea. Director and cinematographer RaMell Ross could bring home an Oscar for his documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening,which explores the intimate lives of two black men in rural Alabama and their life choices.

Based on today’s announcements, it seems that we’re in the midst of an #OscarsSoBlack moment.

Fans familiar with the history of the Oscars and racial inclusion know by now that the Oscars aren’tthe NAACP Image Awardsand aren’t trying to recreate that experience for black fans. However, it is evident — at least this year — that Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs’ A2020 mandatefor more diversity and representation has been heard and is working.

Black filmmakers and performers have been working in the film industry for more than 100 years, so why shouldn’t they be acknowledged by the world’s preeminent motion picture association?

One of the great qualities about being black is resiliency which is reflected in black cultural production. While many are proud of these significant accomplishments, black filmmakers and performers will continue to make movies and memories for years to come, with or without Academy Award nominations.

Check out the entire list of 2019 Oscar nominations. Who will you choose? Tell us on Facebook (BlackPressUSA NNPA) and Twitter (@BlackPressUSA) or use the comments form below.

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackKKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG”

ORIGINAL SONG

“All The Stars” – Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” – RBG

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

The Favourite

Vice

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

COSTUME DESIGN

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mary Poppins Returns

Black PantherSandy Powell

SOUND EDITING

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice