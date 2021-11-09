The 2021 Elections Proved Real the Connection Republicans are Making with Black Voters

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

During the decisive victories scored by Republicans on Election Day, significant shifts occurred among crucial voting groups, which has only added to the misery of Democrats.

Notably, Black voters showed up for Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere.

The GOP candidate who defeated heavily favorite Democrat Terry McAuliffe for governor, Glenn Youngkin, garnered 13 percent of the Black vote and did better overall than former President Donald Trump in every county.

In Virginia’s Lt. Governor’s race, Republican Winsome Sears (Pictured) earned 17 percent of the Black vote in her victory against Democrat Hala Ayala – both are women of color.

While Democrats held on in New Jersey, with Gov. Phil Murphy retaining his seat by winning by a razor-thin margin against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, the GOP still made significant gains in the Garden State.

Overall, Republicans flipped four New Jersey counties.

While some point out that the electorate in Virginia was older and whiter than last year’s presidential election, many said the inroads the GOP made this year are unmistakable.

While Black voters didn’t turn out this month as they did for the 2020 Presidential election, the progress made by Republicans could also be a significant hint for what lies ahead in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Congratulations to all of the Black Republican candidates who made history Tuesday night winning their state-wide and local elections across the country,” RNC National Spokesman Paris Dennard stated. “Republican trailblazer Winsome Sears defied the odds to become the first Black woman elected to serve as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor. On the local level, Black Republicans like A.C. Cordoza (VA-91), Donald Douglas (KY,SD-22), and Jalen Johnson (Albany City Commission-II) highlight the growth and diversity of the GOP at all levels,” noted Denard, who also serves as the RNC’s director of Black Media Affairs.

With Youngkin’s victory, Denard noted that Black Virginians have a new governor “that supports school choice and is committed to supporting HBCUs in his budgets.”

“The RNC remains committed to expanding our party, supporting our Black Republican leaders, and having meaningful engagement through our RNC Black Community Centers,” Denard wrote.