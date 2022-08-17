2022 San Diego Unity Games Brings Community Together

The day included family friendly games, live entertainment, free food, and a resource fair that helped connect attendees to San Diego City services.

By: Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Community leaders, law enforcement, and locals banded together on Saturday, August 6 for the 2022 Unity Games. The event, which took place at the Willie Henderson Sports Complex, was organized by the San Diego Police Department, SAY San Diego, the office of San Diego City Council President Sean Elo Rivera, U.S. Justice Department, and the National Conflict Resolution Center.

Their mission for the day was to bring together residents of Southeastern San Diego with their local government and law enforcement officials to play a friendly game of softball in an effort to build trust within the community.

According to a press release, the Unity Games are envisioned “as a catalyst for collaboration between law enforcement, city departments and community members, who share a passion for building strong, thriving, socially equitable communities.”

San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit and Southeastern Division Captain Manny Del Toro launched the celebration by throwing out ceremonial first pitches. Other local leaders gave welcome remarks, including San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe and Pastor Steve Marron of Bridge Church.

The day included family friendly games, live entertainment, free food, and a resource fair that helped connect attendees to San Diego City services.

“Building enduring partnerships between community residents, businesses, nonprofits, and law enforcement is key to promoting safer neighborhoods. By cultivating a spirit of collaboration among community stakeholders these relationships will protect and sustain community quality of life by creating a civic infrastructure that can identify and resolve problems at the root level,” said the City in a press release.