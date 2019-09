The Jacob Center at Market Creek was the location of the So CAL’s 2nd Annual Hair & Health Expo. the event covered the entire banquet facility with vendor booths. Some had clothing, some health and cosmetic items, hats and hair accessories, herbs and treatments for a variety of issues. The various tables and locations were busy with the traffic of a host of curious visitors and the event appeared to be a success. The heat and weather conditions did not keep people away.