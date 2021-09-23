Alversia Evans, was born on March 2, 1966 to Eugene Aubrey and Barbara Lockett in Phoenix, Arizona and was the eldest of 6 siblings. Alversia was a beautiful wife, friend, and mother who at age 55 passed away peacefully in her home on August 24, 2021. Although she lived a hard life, it never kept her from having faith and uplifting those around her. She was a caring and selfless woman who always put others needs before her own, she always smiled through the hard times.

Leaving to cherish her memory her children; Kevinica, Kevin, Shatiya, Adriana, Davonte and Isis, 13 grandchildren and god-children she took on as a mother. During her last few years here on earth she dreamed about the family all coming together, finding her inner peace and self-teaching herself about life and spirituality to share with others she cared for.

Alversia will forever be in our hearts and her imprint on who she was as a person will never be forgotten. Until we meet again; we miss and love you.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

II Timothy 4:7