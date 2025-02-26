By Malachi Kudura, Contributing Writer

The 44th Annual Tribute to the Reggae Legends/Bob Day was a two-day celebration of reggae’s rich heritage held on Friday, February 21, 2025 and Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Worldbeat Cultural Center. The festivities began on Friday with the “Virgin Islands Meets Jamaica” sound system night, which showcased dynamic performances that captured the energetic vibes of both regions. The celebration continued on Saturday with a full day dedicated to honoring the roots reggae legends, featuring an impressive lineup that paid tribute to the pioneers who had shaped the music and its culture. The event united fans and artists in a memorable tribute that reaffirmed the enduring message of unity and liberation in reggae music.

Makeda Dread, the founder of the Worldbeat Cultural Center, dedicated years to providing a place to celebrate culture and community.

When asked about what first inspired her to this event Makeda Dread replied, “I fell in love with reggae back in the late 1960s. I began producing reggae in a small clubhouse right here in San Diego, working with original Cali reggae bands like the Rebel Rockers, Barbara Paige and the Friends Band. Meeting Tony G from Tuff Gong in Los Angeles and getting introduced to legends like Bob Marley and Freddie McGregor only deepened my passion.

“As I produced music for icons such as Dennis Brown, Burning Spear, and Peter Tosh, I realized we needed a platform to honor these incredible artists—especially as many started leaving us too soon. That’s why, together with Damaje Le, we launched the first ‘Bob Marley Day,’ which eventually evolved into the Tribute to the Reggae Legends/ Bob Day. It was all about sharing the indigenous roots of reggae and spreading its liberating message to our community.”

In a deeply moving segment of the festival, the annual Bob Marley Peace Award was presented to honor the Roots Reggae Legends and artists who have been keeping the message and the foundation of the music alive. The awardees this year include Sister Nancy, Johnny Osbourne, Warrior King, Etana, Triston Palmer, Junior Toots (receiving the honor on behalf of his father Toots Hibbert), Little John, Michael Palmer, and Ranking Joe. This year’s Lifetime Achievement award went to Triston Palmer for passing the Roots torch to San Diego’s reggae bands over the years.

WorldBeat Center will be hosting the 33rd Annual Multi-Cultural Earth Day Celebration featuring Michael Palmer and Check Fenda. In July, WorldBeat Center will be hosting the return of Roots Reggae legends, Luciano and King Yellowman and in August returning to the San Diego Bay with the Marcus Garvey Black Star Liner Reggae cruise featuring Winston T and Destiny Roots!

