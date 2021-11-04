Funeral services were held October 22, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Leslie Lee Love, 60, husband, father, brother, uncle, and dear friend to many, died peacefully on October 2, 2021. Leslie was born on September 18, 1961 to Ernest and Ruth Love.

Leslie was an avid fisherman, chef, and a gifted dancer. He enjoyed cooking for his family, fishing with his brothers, cousins, nephews, brother-in -law, sons, and buddies. Leslie met the love of his life Katrina Denise Smith in December of 1989. They united in holy matrimony July 24, 1994.

He received his education from Lincoln high School. Leslie entered the construction field and retired in 1992. Leslie received Christ at Shiloh Temple. Where he was baptized and filled with the holy spirit in 2016.

To his testament he leaves behind his wife Katrina, children; LaShannon, Tamara, Tanasha, Leslie Jr., Shanequa, Brittany, Anthony, Kristina. 24 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his brothers, and sisters; Ricky, Darlene, Regina, Ronald, Marlene, Keysha, Christine, and Tushanna. He presides in death with his parents; Ernest and Ruth Love, Sister and brothers; Ernest Ray and Royland, Nieces; Kendra, and Jamilah, and his first-born son Leslie Lee Love Jr.