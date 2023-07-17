5 Black Mental Health Accounts to Follow

Social media has made it easier than ever to access mental health education. In a matter of seconds, a quick search for “ways to manage anxiety” or “how to set boundaries” on Instagram or TikTok lands users face-to-face with licensed therapists. With a new platform on the scene — Meta’s Threads — now may be a good time to spruce up your feed.
Here are five Black therapists and mental health organizations to consider following:
1. @MikeyDyson
Michael Dyson is a psychotherapist and career counselor who helps job seekers transition into new workplaces with confidence and self-awareness. Through his company, DYSN Career Counseling, he provides virtual classes and one-on-one counseling. He also serves clients in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a provider with Good Stress Company. Check out Dyson’s page for notes on eliminating distraction, prioritizing happiness, and more.
Quote: “Why settle for being resilient when you have the ability to thrive?”
Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.