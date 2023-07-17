5 Black Mental Health Accounts to Follow

2. @NedraTawwab

Nedra Glover Tawwab is hailed across the digital world as a boundary-setting expert. As a licensed therapist, the Charlotte-based plant mom often posts about coping with broken relationships and prioritizing self-worth. She’s the bestselling author of “Set Boundaries, Find Peace” and the recently released “Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships.”

Quote: “No one talks about how exhausting it is to pretend to be okay.”

3. @KierGaines

A video of Kier Gaines carrying his daughter while walking outdoors went viral in 2019. It wasn’t the music or special effects that resonated with over four million viewers; it was what he told the young men about fatherhood: “Start healing, because if you don’t heal from [your past], you’ll have all of this and never be happy. And I don’t want that for nobody.”

Gaines shares mental health tips through the lens of a therapist, father, and husband who recovered from a challenging upbringing.

Quote: “A failure is what occurred. It is not what you are.”

4. @BLHensonFoundation

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is celebrating five years as a “pioneering Black mental health advocacy group.” Founded by award-winning actress, author, and haircare entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson, the non-profit offers free therapy for Black folks and scholarships for aspiring Black clinicians. Give the foundation a follow to learn more about its most recent project — installing self-care wellness pods in places where Black people gather.

Quote: “Let’s start the conversation about mental health with our youth today, so our children can grow with resilience and mental well-being tomorrow.”

5. @TheLovelandFoundation

The Loveland Foundation is committed to increasing access to mental healthcare for Black folks, with a focus on women and girls. The organization provides therapy vouchers for four to 12 sessions at no cost. What started as a birthday fundraiser in 2018 by its founder, Rachel Cargle, is now a national resource equipped with fellowships, residency programs, listening tours, and a podcast.

Quote: “Black girls and women deserve access to healing, and that healing will impact generations.”