A Happy Birthday Celebration for Mr. Robert Tambuzi

By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

Friends of the late community activist, Robert Tambuzi, gathered at one of his favorite kick-back spots at the Village Gardens on Market Street to celebrate his birthday.

“This garden was a place of peace for him and he wanted people to come and grow their own food, eat for free and engage in some meanin

gful conversation while you’re here,” friend and community activist Dwayne Hill shared. “One of Tambuzi’s many lessons was that he wanted as many people as possible to learn how to grow their own food.”

There was some creative poetry, songs, prayer, food, laughter, and remarks about their personal experiences and memories with the multi-faceted community Icon. “I would go to various types of meetings, especially ones on Zoom, and people would start the meeting with how they were feeling and a lot of times they would start talking about how they miss Tambuzi,” friend and collaborator, Diane Moss, shared. “I knew his birthday was coming up so I said we can do something for his birthday. I told them all they needed to do is come as you are; bring some food and your talents. There is no formal program, just to show up and they did! I think it turned out nice. Hopefully we can make it an annual celebration.”

