A Response to Our Editorial Seeking a Settlement for Mr. Raymond Wiley

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, The Voice & Viewpoint ran an editorial in support of Mr. Raymond Wiley. Mr. Wiley is the senior African American male who was arrested and booked into County Jail July 21, 2017 for, in essence, “walking while Black.” He was accused by the San Diego Police Officers who stopped him that morning for walking with a stick which they considered a weapon. The San Diego City Attorney’s Office, in response to our editorial demanding that a settlement be reached with Mr. Wiley, provided the following Timeline which addresses why no settlement was ever reached…

