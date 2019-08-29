A Salute to San Diegans Supporting and Helping Others

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

Saturday, August 24th was a special and exciting day in the city of San Diego. Special in that it was the weekend before the start of this school year for those students not on year round schedules. It was a time of multiple back-to-school give-aways. The Jackie Robinson YMCA had a couple of hundred parents and children waiting in line for the beginning of its give-away of back-to-school supplies; the American Legion Post 310, just a few blocks from the YMCA, also gave away back-to-school backpacks and schools supplies although to a smaller number of parents and children, as they have done annually for a number of years…

